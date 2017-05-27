Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
LONDON, May 27 Arsene Wenger became the most successful manager in the history of the FA Cup when his side beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday. He moved one ahead of George Ramsay who won six FA Cups with Aston Villa. Here is a list of Wenger's seven FA Cup triumphs. 1997-98 - Arsenal 2 Newcastle United 0 2001-02 - Arsenal 2 Chelsea 0 2002-03 - Arsenal 1 Southampton 0 2004-05 - Arsenal 0 Manchester Utd (Arsenal 5-4 on pen) 2013-14 - Arsenal 3 Hull City 2 2014-15 - Arsenal 4 Aston Villa 0 2016-17 - Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters/IFR) - U.S. banks that have carved out a lucrative niche financing the construction and renovation of sports stadia are making a push into Europe, signing a major deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur last month.