LONDON, May 27 Arsene Wenger became the most successful manager in the history of the FA Cup when his side beat Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday. He moved one ahead of George Ramsay who won six FA Cups with Aston Villa. Here is a list of Wenger's seven FA Cup triumphs. 1997-98 - Arsenal 2 Newcastle United 0 2001-02 - Arsenal 2 Chelsea 0 2002-03 - Arsenal 1 Southampton 0 2004-05 - Arsenal 0 Manchester Utd (Arsenal 5-4 on pen) 2013-14 - Arsenal 3 Hull City 2 2014-15 - Arsenal 4 Aston Villa 0 2016-17 - Arsenal 2 Chelsea 1 (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)