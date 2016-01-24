Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
LONDON Arsenal 0 Chelsea 1
Arsenal missed their chance to go back to the top of the Premier League after being forced to play with 10 men for much of the game against London rivals Chelsea on Sunday.
Defender Per Mertesacker was sent off in the first 20 minutes for a foul on Diego Costa, who scored the only goal shortly afterwards from a cross by Branislav Ivanovic.
The result preserved the defending champions' unbeaten record under experienced Dutchman Guus Hiddink, who took over as interim manager last month following Jose Mourinho's sacking.
Chelsea moved up to 13th, while Arsenal were left in third place, level on points with Manchester City but three behind leaders Leicester City.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Alan Baldwin)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.