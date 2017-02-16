Lee Dixon has joined the growing list of former Arsenal players sensing manager Arsene Wenger will call time on his 21-year spell at the north London club after yet another rollercoaster season.

The pressure on Wenger is mounting as Arsenal look certain to exit the Champions League at the first knockout stage for the seventh season in a row after the 5-1 demolition by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 first-leg game on Wednesday.

"It saddens me to see him like that, I know what a winner he is. I think he realises, he seems so low. This team is getting no response from him. I've never seen him like that before," Dixon, who played under Wenger for six years, told ITV Football.

"It's so obvious that they fight for so long and then they lose inspiration. He owes it to himself to change that. It is he who will pull the rug from under his own turf. I think he thinks it's time (to go)."

Ian Wright, Arsenal's second-highest goal-scorer, and Martin Keown, a member of Wenger's squad who went through the 2003-04 Premier League campaign unbeaten, also expect the Frenchman to draw the curtains on his career.

Wenger, whose contract runs out at the end of the current campaign, has not won the Premier League title since 2004 and his team, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea after 25 games, look very unlikely to achieve the feat this season.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)