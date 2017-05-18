LONDON May 18 Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, hoping to clinch a Champions League place in their final game of the Premier League season.

We look back at five memorable clashes between the sides.

May 1928 - First Division

Everton 3 Arsenal 3

Having scored 57 goals in 38 games, Dixie Dean came into the game needing a hat-trick to beat George Camsell's record for goals in a season. He obliged with two headers and a penalty, for which he had been upended, in the fifth, seventh and 83rd minutes although Arsenal, for whom Charlie Buchan played his final game, denied Everton with a last-gasp equaliser. It hardly mattered as Everton had already been crowned champions three days earlier.

October 1970 - First Division

Arsenal 4 Everton 0

This was a game that began to show what might be possible in what turned out to be Arsenal's double-winning season. This win against the reigning champions was part of a 14-match unbeaten run as Bertie Mee's side proved they could hunt down leaders Leeds United with goals from all parts of the pitch. A double from Ray Kennedy, a Peter Storey penalty and another from Eddie Kelly secured their second successive 4-0 home win before 50,000 fans.

May 1998- Premier League

Arsenal 4 Everton 0

Arsenal won their first league title under Arsene Wenger with two games to spare at Highbury by thumping an Everton side flirting with relegation. After Slaven Bilic scored an own goal, Marc Overmars scored twice either side of halftime and Tony Adams rounded matters off with a memorable chest down and strike. Adams was one of four defenders, along with Steve Bould, Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn, on the pitch at the end who had also been there when they had clinched the 1988-89 title at Anfield.

October 2002 - Premier League

Everton 2 Arsenal 1

Wayne Rooney announced himself as one of England's greatest goalscorers of the modern era with a breathtaking curled right-foot shot past England keeper David Seaman to win the game in the 89th minute. Trapping the ball with his right instep, he turned inside and glanced upwards before unleashing a shot from 25 metres which went in off the Park End crossbar. Rooney was just 16 and the world was at his feet.

May 2005 - Premier League

Arsenal 7 Everton 0

An astonishing fact about this match is that Thierry Henry did not even come on until after the break. By then the game was already over after Dennis Bergkamp set up goals for Robin van Persie, Robert Pires and Patrick Vieira. The deluge continued after the break as Pires, Edu, Bergkamp and Mathieu Flamini netted against a side who were still good enough to finish fourth that season. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)