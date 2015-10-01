Arsenal need to get over Tuesday's Champions League loss to Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus and focus on getting three points on Sunday when they host table-toppers Manchester United in the Premier League, the team's defender Gabriel has said.

The Gunners are fourth in the league table, three points behind United after seven games, and will look to get their season back on track after three defeats in last five games.

"We have to rest, work harder, and then on Sunday come back and have a good game," Gabriel told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"We just need to be calm. We have to work hard and focus on putting in a good performance (against Manchester United)," he added.

The Gunners have lost their opening two group matches in the Champions League and are bottom of their group, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, who they have to play twice.

Gabriel said he was confident the Gunners can advance from the Champions League group stage for a 16th straight season.

"We can still qualify. We have a very strong team, with some very good players. We now have to try to win the remaining matches in the group," the 24-year-old Brazilian said.

