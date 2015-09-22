LONDON, Sept 22 Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel has had his claim of wrongful dismissal in the feisty local derby against Chelsea upheld by the FA.

A statement on Tuesday said the statutory three-match ban has been withdrawn with immediate effect, making him available for Wednesday's League Cup third-round tie against north London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur.

Gabriel is, however, still subject to a separate charge of improper conduct for leaving the pitch too slowly after being sent off following a clash with Chelsea's Diego Costa during Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League defeat on Saturday.

Costa escaped with a yellow card but was then charged on Monday with violent conduct for having put his hands in the face of Gabriel's team mate Laurent Koscielny.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players. (Reporting by Steve Tongue,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)