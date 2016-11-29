Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 27/11/16 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud warms up before the match Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON Arsenal are likely to rotate their squad for Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final against Southampton with manager Arsene Wenger promising a mixture of youth and experience.

French striker Olivier Giroud will definitely miss the game because of a slight groin problem and Mathieu Debuchy is also unavailable because of a hamstring injury.

Striker Lucas Perez is likely to start, however, after recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for five weeks since he appeared in the last round against Reading.

"Mathieu had a scan today but we don't have the results yet," Wenger told Arsenal.com.

"Lucas is in the squad and we will have a mixture of youth and experience, but still 90 per cent of the first-team squad."

Spanish forward Lucas's two goals this season came against Nottingham Forest in the League Cup.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)