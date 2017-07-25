FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giroud ready to fight for his place at Arsenal, says Wenger
#Sports News
July 25, 2017 / 5:54 AM / a day ago

Giroud ready to fight for his place at Arsenal, says Wenger

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly - Bird's Nest, Beijing - June 22, 2017 Arsenal's Olivier Giroud looks dejected at the end of the matchDAMIR SAGOLJ/Files

(Reuters) - Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud wants to stay at the club and fight for his place despite the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Giroud struggled for opportunities at Arsenal last season, starting 11 league games after losing his spot to Alexis Sanchez in the lineup.

The 30-year-old France international could be further bumped down the pecking order by compatriot Lacazette, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Olympique Lyonnais for a reported to 46.5 million pounds ($60.57 million).

"Giroud fancies the competition," Wenger told reporters. "As a manager, you have him on your back, wanting to play.

"He fights hard, you know. I like the way he responds to what's happening. He is focused and determined and showed that on the (pre-season) tour."

($1 = 0.7678 pounds)

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

