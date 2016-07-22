Arsenal have completed the signing of defender Rob Holding on a long-term contract from third tier Bolton Wanderers, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old made 30 appearances last season as Bolton were relegated from the championship.

"It's something you dream of as a kid -- I can't wait to get started," Holding told the Arsenal website (www.arsenal.com).

British media reported that Arsenal paid two million pounds ($2.62 million) for Holding, who can play as a central defender or full back,

He is manager Arsene Wenger's third signing of the close season, following midfielder Granit Xhaka and striker Takuma Asano to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, who finished second last season, begin their new campaign on Aug. 14 against Liverpool.

($1 = 0.7631 pounds)

