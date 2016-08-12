Jul 26, 2016; San Jose, CA, USA; Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger during the MLS All Star Game joint press conference at the Fairmont San Jose. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports/Files

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is confident that new signing Rob Holding can help them overcome their mounting defensive problems after confirming that injured Per Mertesaker and Gabriel Paulista face long spells on the sidelines.

Wenger said that German Mertesacker would be out for around four months after injuring his knee in a friendly against Lens in July and Brazilian Gabriel for six to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

France defender Laurent Koscielny is also unavailable for the first game of the season after only returning to training this week following his participation in Euro 2016.

Wenger said that Holding, 20, signed from third tier Bolton Wanderers, could start against Liverpool in Arsenal's Premier League opener at home to Sunday.

"I have a few options that we have seen in pre-season," Wenger told reporters. "That's basically the players we have available at the moment, who are quite young but have a great desire to do well."

Wenger said he would also be willing to sign another defender should he find a "top quality" option. Valencia's Shkodran Mustafi has been linked with a move to the club by the British media.

