FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 14 hours
Arsenal sign striker Lacazette from Lyon
#ModiInIsrael
#NorthKorea
#Wimbledon
#Venezuela
#Qatar
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 5, 2017 / 4:31 PM / in 14 hours

Arsenal sign striker Lacazette from Lyon

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - AS Roma vs Olympique Lyon - Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg - Olympic Stadium, Rome, Italy - 16/3/17 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette Reuters / Alessandro Bianchi/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal have signed striker Alexandre Lacazette on a five-year contract from French side Olympique Lyonnais, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

British media reported that Arsenal paid a club-record 46.5 million pounds ($60 million) for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

Lacazette scored 37 goals in 45 games last season as Lyon secured a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

The France international has netted at least 20 league goals in the past three seasons and is Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's second signing this transfer window after defender Sead Kolasinac joined on a free transfer.

($1 = 0.7733 pounds)

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.