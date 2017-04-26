Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
LONDON Arsenal kept alive their hopes of securing a 20th successive Champions League campaign by beating last year's Premier League champions Leicester City 1-0 with a late own goal at The Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.
Arsene Wenger’s side, who have now won four of their last five league and cup games, had most of the first-half possession but it was Leicester who carved out the best early chances, Jamie Vardy firing a first-time shot into the side-netting and then Riyad Mahrez forcing a superb save from Petr Cech.
Kasper Schmeichel had to save smartly from Theo Walcott before Alexis Sanchez rattled the Leicester bar, and Granit Xhaka went close after the break with a deflected shot that Schmeichel just reached.
But it was another deflected effort -- by Nacho Monreal, in the 86th minute, that deflected off Robert Huth -- that finally undid Leicester and earned Arsenal the three vital points.
The result left Arsenal four points short of that crucial fourth Champions League spot. Leicester are six points above the relegation places, just 12 months after they won the league.
(Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Toby Davis)
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.