Arsenal 2 Leicester City 1

LONDON Feb 14 Danny Welbeck, making his first appearance of the season as a late substitute, headed a stoppage-time winner to give Arsenal a 2-1 home win over league leaders Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Welbeck, who had not played since last April, came on after 83 minutes and scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure the victory.

Leicester, reduced to 10 men after defender Danny Simpson was sent off early in the second half, took the lead in the 45th minute when Jamie Vardy scored with a penalty after referee Martin Atkinson ruled that he had been fouled by Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal equalised after 70 minutes when substitute Theo Walcott scored from close range after Giroud's header found him in space.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)