Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has dismissed media reports suggesting he is looking for a move away from the Premier League club after he lost his place in the starting line-up to Willy Caballero last month.

After several high-profile errors and question marks over his handling under pressure, Bravo was relegated to the bench by manager Pep Guardiola and has made just three FA Cup appearances and not played a league game in the last two months.

"It's all false, that I'm looking for another place to play and that I want to leave," the 33-year-old Chilean told the Manchester Evening News. "These are things that are not true. I'm happy in England and so is my family.

"The issue that I was not playing came out, many examples of fake news have come out. Things that, above all, have no information about them."

City, who are third in the league, travel to sixth-placed Arsenal on Sunday and striker Kelechi Iheanacho is hoping the Manchester club will end a run of three games at the Emirates Stadium without a win.

"We are going to go to the Emirates and fight. We need a win there. It's a good team, so we need to fight hard to get three points," the 20-year-old Nigerian told City's website (www.mancity.com).

"We are in a good position in the Premier League, we keep fighting and focus on the next games."

