LONDON, March 31 There is more than three Premier League points at stake when Manchester City meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. This game could go a long way in determining who secures the places in next season's Champions League.

We have gathered pre-match comments from supporters of both teams.

Akhil Vyas, Arsenal Supporters Trust

“I think the entire club, including the fans needed that international break. After going to Munich, Liverpool and West Brom in recent weeks and losing, I think the club needed this to regroup.

“Hopefully the players who went away with their national teams played well and got some confidence and those who remained used that time to work on their game.

“The mood amongst the fans varies. There is disappointment from some, anger from others, a feeling of supporting a club that is stale and stagnant. You know that every time we concede a goal, it could boil over in the stands - that isn't a nice feeling either.

“It will be very tough to bounce back against City but we have to try and remember that we are a good side and generally our results against City have been positive, especially at home.

"We must get the first goal - if we do not, it may be another afternoon to forget. For now, let's be positive and go for a 2-1 Arsenal win.

“Special players are expected to turn up for the big games - I really think the game could be one for Sanchez and Mesut Ozil (if he plays) to produce a performance to remind everyone at Arsenal how good they are and how much we need them.

“It wouldn't harm their own personal aspirations of either getting a new contract here or elsewhere either.”

Kevin Parker, Manchester City Supporters Club

“The midfield is always crucial when Manchester City play Arsenal. With both teams always focused on attack it’s definitely a case of who can get possession of the ball in that area.

“With players like Sergio Aguero for City and Alexis Sanchez can be deadly with the right pass.

“You can never be over confident when playing Arsenal as form is temporary and class is permanent but I suppose it’s a good time to be playing them because the fans also very restless. With that in mind I am going for a 2-1 win to City.

"I think the mood generally among the fans is good. We are all disappointed with our elimination from the Champions League but now our minds are firmly set on the top four and The FA Cup semi-final.

“I am happy with the brand of football Pep Guardiola is playing. We have seen progress since the turn of the New Year and players seem to be more settled. They now have an understanding of what is expected of them.

“The loss of Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan have been big blows, as has Gabriel Jesus more recently, but most City fans will tell you the future looks very promising under Pep.

“It’s very close between the second to sixth position but I still feel we can finish in second or third place come the end of the season.” (Editing by Ed Osmond)