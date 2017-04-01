April 1 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Man City 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, December 2016)
Man City 2-2 Arsenal (Premier League, May 2016)
Arsenal 2-1 Man City (Premier League, December 2015)
Man City 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League, January 2015)
Arsenal 2-2 Man City (Premier League, September 2014)
Arsenal 3-0 Man City (Community Shield, August 2014)
Arsenal 1-1 Man City (Premier League, March 2014)
Man City 6-3 Arsenal (Premier League, December 2013)
Arsenal 0-2 Man City (Premier League, January 2013)
Man City 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, September 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches):
Arsenal - L L W L L
Man City - W W W D D
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
21/10 Arsenal to win
13/10 Man City to win
5/2 Match to end in a draw
First goalscorer:
4/1 Sergio Aguero; 5/1 Alexis Sanchez; 11/2 Olivier Giroud; 13/2 Kelechi Iheanacho; 7/1 Raheem Sterling; 8/1 Danny Welbeck; 8/1 Theo Walcott; 8/1 Nolito; 9/1 Mesut Ozil; 9/1 Leroy Sane; 9/1 Yaya Toure
Correct score:
Arsenal win: 12/1 1-0; 16/1 2-0; 9/1 2-1; 33/1 3-0; 20/1 3-1; 22/1 3-2
Man City win: 10/1 1-0; 14/1 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 22/1 3-0; 16/1 3-1; 20/1 3-2
Also:
6/1 Mesut Ozil to score in an Arsenal win
