Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
LONDON, April 23 Arsenal will play London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27 after beating Manchester City 2-1 following extra time in the semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.
Arsenal had to come from behind after Sergio Aguero scored his 30th goal of the season for City in the 63rd minute, racing away on to a pass from Yaya Toure.
Spanish international Nacho Monreal equalised nine minutes later, from a cross by Arsenal's other wing back Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
In the 11th minute of extra time, just after Aguero was taken off, Alexis Sanchez scored the winner.
The result gave manager Arsene Wenger, an FA Cup winner six times, a welcome boost in a season that many supporters would like to be his last at the club. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.