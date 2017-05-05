Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Man United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2016)
Man United 3-2 Arsenal (Premier League, February 2016)
Arsenal 3-0 Man United (Premier League, October 2015)
Man United 1-1 Arsenal (Premier League, May 2015)
Man United 1-2 Arsenal (FA Cup, March 2015)
Arsenal 1-2 Man United (Premier League, November 2014)
Arsenal 0-0 Man United (Premier League, February 2014)
Man United 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2013)
Arsenal 1-1 Man United (Premier League, April 2013)
Man United 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, November 2012)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Arsenal - W L W W L
Man United - W W W D D
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
10/11 Arsenal to win
11/4 Man United to win
13/5 Match to end in a draw
Correct score:
Arsenal: 15/2 1-0; 9/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 16/1 3-0; 14/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2
Man United: 11/1 1-0; 20/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 28/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2
Draw: 11/1 0-0; 13/2 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 50/1 3-3
First scorer:
4/1 Alexis Sanchez; 9/2 Olivier Giroud; 5/1 Danny Welbeck; 6/1 Marcus Rashford; 13/2 Lucas Perez; 13/2 Theo Walcott; 13/2 Wayne Rooney; 15/2 Mesut Ozil; 8/1 Henrikh Mkhitaryan; 9/1 Aaron Ramsey; 9/1 Alex Iwobi; 9/1 Anthony Martial; 9/1 Juan Mata; 10/1 BAR
Also:
5/2 Sanchez to score and Arsenal to win
5/1 Rashford to score and Man United to win
(Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.