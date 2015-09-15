Sept 15 Arsenal's Petr Cech is looking forward to beating Chelsea for the second time when the Gunners visit the goalkeeper's former club in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arsenal defeated the champions in the Community Shield at Wembley -- the first time in 14 attempts that Arsene Wenger got the better of Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho.

The clubs sit at opposite ends of the table, with the Gunners having recovered well from their opening day league loss against West Ham United to climb to fourth place on 10 points, while Chelsea are languishing two points above the relegation zone after their latest defeat by Everton at the weekend.

"Obviously it will be new to play against Chelsea but when you start playing the game the only concern you have is 'can I play my best game and can we win?'" Cech, who left Chelsea after losing his place in the first team to Thibaut Courtois, was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

"In a way it is nice that I spent so much time there. That I know every corner of the stadium and the space, so for me there will be no surprises."

"I have never played at Stamford Bridge in the visiting team so it will be a new experience for me," he added.

"I go to a familiar place but most important for me will be to win the game. That's the way it goes."

Midfielder Mesut Ozil, who joined the Gunners from Real Madrid two years ago for a club record fee that made him the most expensive German footballer in history, said he is keen to repay Wenger's faith in him with good performances.

The 26-year-old has been criticised throughout his career at Arsenal, despite winning two FA cups and having created a total of 76 chances in 2015, more than any other player in the Premier League.

He has, however, always found a staunch supporter in Wenger.

"He (Wenger) has experience and in past years you've seen him develop some top players," Ozil told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"I get on really well with him and he gives me his trust. I'm thankful to him for that and to be praised by a coach like him means a lot."

"I thank him for that through good performances on the pitch. I just want to help the team as much as possible on the pitch -- that's my target," the World Cup winner added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar and Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)