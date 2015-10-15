Oct 15 Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey hopes to start finding the back of the net more often for the Gunners after failing to score in his last 16 appearances for the club.

Despite struggling to find the target for his club, Ramsey scored in Wales' 2-0 win over Andorra in Euro 2016 qualifying on Tuesday to lift his tally to 10 goals in 38 appearances for his country.

The 24-year-old scored the winner in the 2014 FA Cup to end his club's nine-year trophy drought and took the Premier League by storm in the 2013-14 season by scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances for club and country during that campaign.

Ramsey's impressive form and style of play drew comparisons to former Cheslea and England midfielder Frank Lampard.

However, Ramsey has failed to recapture that level of performance since with his career disrupted through injury and by being asked to play out wide to accommodate the creative talents of Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla.

Ramsey also spoke of his pride at reaching double figures for Wales.

"I have been wanting to reach that mark for a few games and to finally achieve that, to get into double figures, is a great personal achievement but hopefully there are more to come," Ramsey was quoted as saying by the British media.

"I've been wanting it now for a few games for Arsenal as well. I have struggled a bit at the beginning of the season with goals but hopefully now that (Wales goal) will settle me down and I can carry on throughout the season," he added.

Meanwhile, Arsenal vice-captain Per Mertesacker has praised striker Theo Walcott's improvement since he switched to the centre of the field with the German believing the England international will cause major problems for centre backs.

"It is a different position that what he played before on the wing. In the centre, he is always one against two, so he needs to find spaces and pockets where he can be dangerous," Mertesacker told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"That will always be more in behind (the defence), forcing (the opposition) to go back because they will always be scared, if Theo plays up front, of the space in behind," the Germany international added.

On the back of their impressive 3-0 win over Manchester United, Arsenal, who lie second in the table, travel to Vicarage Road to face mid-table Watford on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)