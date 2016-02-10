Feb 10 "Game changers" Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez will have to play pivotal roles if Arsenal are to end their 12-year wait for a Premier League title, midfielder Tomas Rosicky said.

Sanchez, who joined from Spanish side Barcelona in 2014, is one of the most feared wingers in the league, having scored 16 goals in his debut season with the North London side.

Ozil scored four goals but has firmly established himself as one of the world's top creative talents, having set up a league-high 16 assists already this campaign.

"He (Ozil) was out for some time (with injury) last season so he couldn't find his rhythm, but now, after playing since the start of the season, everyone here can see (how big a talent he is)," Rosicky told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"Him and Alexis are the game changers. Both of them have the strength to win games, so it's vital for the team's title chances that they perform well."

Team mate Joel Campbell hailed the stellar performance of defender Hector Bellerin, tipping the 20-year-old to eventually become one of the best right backs in the world.

"He is enjoying a very high level, but I think he can give even more. He has the potential to be one of the best in the world," Campbell said.

"He is showing that now, but he is still very young and he has a long way ahead. So I think the best of Hector is yet to come, we haven't seen it yet."

Arsene Wenger's men, who are third in the table after 25 games, host the table-topping Leicester City on Sunday seeking to reduce the gap between the sides to two points. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)