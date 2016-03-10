Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - White Hart Lane - 5/3/16Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the second goal for Arsenal Action Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez says his record of scoring only once in his last 12 league games is giving him sleepless nights.

Sanchez, who joined from Spanish side Barcelona in 2014, is one of the most feared wingers in the Premier League, having scored 16 goals in his debut season with the North London side.

But the Chile international has struggled to replicate his goalscoring exploits in this campaign.

"When I don't score goals I feel like I've failed the team and I feel guilty. I go home, can't sleep and I just think I have to play better," Sanchez told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"I think that I've adapted really well in terms of fitting into the club and it's been very good. But at the same time I'm not the kind of person to become complacent or think, 'That's it',"

Arsene Wenger's men will continue their bid for a first FA Cup hat-trick since Blackburn Rovers in the 1880s when they host Watford in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

