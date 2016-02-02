Moyes resigns as Sunderland manager after relegation
Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON Southampton keeper Fraser Forster produced a series of stunning saves to frustrate Arsenal and leave the Gunners without a win in four league games.
Forster twice denied Mesut Ozil in the first half as Arsenal struggled to create opportunities.
He was even busier in the second half as the hosts pressed for a breakthrough, making one flying save to keep out a curler from Olivier Giroud and two efforts from Theo Walcott who came on as a substitute.
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, making his first start since November after returning from injury, had another effort cleared off the line as Southampton hung on.
The Gunners have now slipped to fourth spot.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)
Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.
NEW YORK Enes Kanter, the NBA star whose home country, Turkey, revoked his passport over the weekend, lashed out at President Tayyip Erdogan at a news conference on Monday, calling him "the Hitler of our century" and describing himself as the victim of political retaliation.