Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday he had told England boss Roy Hodgson that midfielder Jack Wilshere was progressing well from his broken calf bone and recovery was looking "good" ahead of the European Championships in France later this year.

He suggested Wilshere might be ready in four weeks.

Wenger also said he was unlikely to sign any new players by the time the transfer window closes late on Monday.

Wilshere broke his fibula in pre-season training in early August and had surgery in September. He has not played for Arsenal, the back-to-back FA Cup champions, this campaign.

The 24-year-old's career has been plagued with ankle and foot injuries since he made his Arsenal debut at the age of 16 and he has only once played more than 25 Premier League games in a season.

"He is looking quite good and overall, I had a short chat with Roy Hodgson about him and reassured him that Wilshere is progressing well," Wenger told reporters at a news conference.

"I will be cautious, I would say four weeks."

On transfers, Wenger said it was highly unlikely there would be any more at the North London club after the club signed Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny from Swiss side FC Basel earlier this month.

"Well, 100 percent is difficult to say, 99 percent yes," the Frenchman said when asked if he had wrapped up his involvement in the transfer market.

"But you know always anything can happen. Somebody can knock at your door. If Lionel Messi knocks at my door ... tonight I will not say please go back to Barcelona," he joked.

While Wenger was doubtful over potential additions, he said that right back Mathieu Debuchy and winger Serge Gnabry might be on their way out of the Emirates Stadium on loan.

"Debuchy is still a possibility, at the moment doesn't look like it, but it is a possibility," Wenger said.

"He (Gnabry) will go to the Championship (second tier league). I know it is between two clubs but I don't want to confirm anything too early.

"I want to give him some competition like we did last year with Francis Coquelin and if possible call him back."

Wenger also said midfielder Tomas Rosicky picked up a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup fourth round win over Burnley, the 35-year-old's first appearance of the season.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)