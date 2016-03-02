UPDATE 1-Soccer-Watford must hire English-speaking manager, says Gomes
LONDON, May 21 Walter Mazzari's replacement at Watford must be a manager who speaks English, goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes said on Sunday.
LONDON, March 2 Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin has been taken to a London hospital with a chest infection and will miss Wednesday's Premier League game at Arsenal.
City said in a statement that the 60-year-old Italian had been struggling with the illness for more than a week and was referred to a respiratory specialist on the day of the game.
"The specialist felt the best course of action was for Guidolin to remain in hospital for a few days to receive further treatment," the club added.
Swansea said he was expected to recover fully in a few days and that his assistant Alan Curtis, who was interim manager until Guidolin's appointment in January, would deputise. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, May 21 Manchester City and Liverpool claimed the last two Champions League qualifying spots with comfortable wins on Sunday that meant Arsene Wenger's Arsenal missed out on Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 20 years.