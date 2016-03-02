LONDON, March 2 Swansea City manager Francesco Guidolin has been taken to a London hospital with a chest infection and will miss Wednesday's Premier League game at Arsenal.

City said in a statement that the 60-year-old Italian had been struggling with the illness for more than a week and was referred to a respiratory specialist on the day of the game.

"The specialist felt the best course of action was for Guidolin to remain in hospital for a few days to receive further treatment," the club added.

Swansea said he was expected to recover fully in a few days and that his assistant Alan Curtis, who was interim manager until Guidolin's appointment in January, would deputise. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez)