Football - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 8/11/15Arsenal's Olivier Giroud looks dejected after missing a chance to score a Tottenham players look onAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

LONDON Arsenal missed the chance to top the Premier League heading into the international break when they drew 1-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in a high-octane London derby on Sunday.

Visitors Tottenham deservedly led at halftime thanks to a goal of stunning simplicity when Harry Kane ran on to Danny Rose's long pass forward and dispatched a shot past Petr Cech for his fifth goal in the last three league games.

Arsenal were much more lively in a frenetic second half and after Olivier Giroud had twice wasted good chances they levelled 13 minutes from time when Mesut Ozil's dangerous ball towards the far post was met by substitute Kieran Gibbs who bundled the ball past a despairing Hugo Lloris.

The draw left Arsenal in second place behind Manchester City who were held at bottom club Aston Villa earlier. Both clubs have 26 points with City enjoying the better goal difference.

Tottenham, unbeaten in the league since an opening-day defeat by Manchester United, moved into fifth with 21 points.

