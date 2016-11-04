LONDON England striker Harry Kane will return to Tottenham Hotspur's squad for Sunday's North London derby at Arsenal, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Kane has been out of action since he suffered an ankle injury after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory against Sunderland on Sept. 18.

"He will be available for selection for Sunday and now I need to decide whether he will be part of the starting 11 or on the bench. We're very happy -- yesterday, he had a very good training session, he's fit," Pochettino told reporters.

"It's important he is back and can help the team."

Kane scored against Arsenal both home and away last season, which he ended as the top scorer in the Premier League with 25 goals.

Injured Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld will remain absent, however, while midfielder Mousa Dembele and winger Erik Lamela are also doubtful.

"Toby is struggling a little bit to recover, but will for sure be available after the international break. He's not included in the squad for Belgium now," said the Argentine.

"He's very close but it was a very slow recovery, a very painful thing that happened."

Pochettino said Belgian international Dembele would be assessed on Saturday before a decision.

"It's not a big deal but he has pain in the ankle. He's a doubt for Sunday."

Tottenham are unbeaten in the Premier League this season but have drawn half of their 10 games, including the last three, and are three points behind leaders Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)