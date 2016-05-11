May 11 Arsenal's England striker Danny Welbeck will miss Euro 2016 after being sidelined for nine months following surgery on his right knee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Welbeck went off in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Manchester City after sustaining "significant cartilage damage", the London club said on their website (www.arsenal.com).

Since returning in February after a knee injury suffered in May last year, Welbeck has been in good form, scoring five times including winners against Leicester City and Norwich City.

England face Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B of the 24-team tournament in France that starts on June 10.

Third-placed Arsenal end their league campaign at home to relegated Aston Villa on Sunday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)