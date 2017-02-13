Mesut Ozil is in the midst of a confidence crisis, according to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who also urged the misfiring German midfielder to be more ruthless in front of goal.

Ozil has been under the spotlight following anonymous performances in recent defeats to Watford and Chelsea and did little to deflect the criticism after missing a host of chances in Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over Hull City on Saturday.

"It's time for him (Ozil) to score again. Maybe he will find confidence back as well, because he misses chances. He has chances and he misses the chances that don't look not feasible for him," Wenger told British media.

The 28-year-old Ozil, who has often divided opinion among supporters since his club-record move from Real Madrid in 2013, has been on the periphery of games in recent weeks and has not scored in his last eight matches.

"I felt he did not feel confident (against Hull)," Wenger added. "It's always a problem because you think he can deliver something special, but it's true that technically he missed things that he is not used to."

Arsenal travel to face German champions Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)