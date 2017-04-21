Arsenal's fate in the FA Cup will play no part in manager Arsene Wenger's decision on whether he stays or leaves the club at the end of the season, the Frenchman said ahead of Sunday's semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley.

Wenger has come under pressure from some former players, supporters and the media after a poor run of results left the club in sixth spot in the Premier League and likely to miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time under the Frenchman.

Wenger said the FA Cup semi-final was an important game but the result would have no impact on his decision.

"It doesn't play any part in (determining my future)," Wenger told reporters.

"The FA Cup is a very important game for me because it's the next game and because it's an opportunity to win a trophy this season.

"So of course we are all fully focused on that. My future is Sunday. My commitment is total and I am only focused on Arsenal."

Wenger conceded his team were not bursting with confidence after their recent woes but said they would be determined to land silverware.

"It's a special experience and for us, I think we are focused, highly motivated," Wenger added.

"Maybe not at the maximum of our confidence ... but that is a good opportunity to show we are ready for a fight and how much we want to go to the final. Because it's maybe our only opportunity to get a trophy this season."

