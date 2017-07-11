Arsenal ready to roll out 'red carpet' to Monaco's Mbappe

(Reuters) - Manager Arsene Wenger revealed Arsenal's interest in Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe but conceded the talented 18-year-old will be spoilt for choice as top European clubs chase his signature.

Mbappe has emerged as a hot property after scoring 27 goals in all competitions to lead Monaco to the Ligue 1 title, the semi-finals of the Champions League and the finals of the French League Cup.

"He's a player who, when he gets up in the morning, can choose where he wants to go," Wenger was quoted as saying on the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"There are not many players with that kind of luck, because he's only 18 years of age and has the whole of Europe rolling out a red carpet for him."

Asked if Arsenal were chasing him as well, Wenger said, "Nobody can say they are not interested in a player of that calibre, because he has such immense quality at 18 years of age. All the clubs are open and interested in him."

Arsenal travelled to Australia to kick off their pre-season tour and Wenger said that the club's new record-signing Alexandre Lacazette would make his debut against Sydney FC on Thursday.

"Lacazette will make his debut here, yes," Wenger said. "On Thursday night he will certainly play a part in the game and in the other game as well. In the two games he will take part."

Arsenal have two matches in Australia before travelling to China for friendlies against league rivals and champions Chelsea and German champions Bayern Munich.