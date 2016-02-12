Arsenal's long-term injury absentees Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla are only weeks away from returning to first-team action, manager Arsene Wenger said ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash against leaders Leicester City.

Cazorla hurt his knee during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Norwich City on Nov. 29, while fellow midfielder Wilshere is yet to feature this campaign, having broken his calf bone in pre-season and had surgery in September.

"They (Cazorla and Wilshere) are back running, they are on a fitness programme now so it means it is not a question of months anymore, it is a question of weeks for them to be back," Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

Wenger also suggested striker Danny Welbeck, who has not featured for the Gunners since April 2015, could make his comeback from knee injury against Hull City in the FA Cup on Feb. 20.

"He is doing well, it is a bit early for him maybe but he is now back to full power in training. It is a big possibility (he could be involved against Hull next week)," the Frenchman said.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)