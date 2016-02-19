Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will get a chance to impress in Saturday's FA Cup fifth round clash against second tier side Hull City, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Having made his only appearance for the club in the FA Cup fourth round victory over Burnley in January, the Egypt international, who joined the club from Swiss side FC Basel last month, is still waiting to make his Premier League debut.

"Elneny is fit. He is one of the players who could get a run (out) there. He's adapting at the moment and I think he's there now," Wenger told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"We'll certainly see him against Hull. He has a chance to start."

Wenger was hopeful Laurent Koscielny will be fit to play on Saturday after the defender suffered a dead leg in Sunday's 2-1 league victory over Leicester City.

