Arsene Wenger has "no doubt" he will still be the manager of Arsenal next season despite pressure from the club's supporters to end his 20-year stay with the north London side.

A run of just two wins from their last nine games in all competitions has seen the Gunners knocked out of the Champions League last-16 for a sixth successive season and exit the FA Cup in the quarter-final, losing to Watford at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's dismal form has severely dented their hopes of ending their 12-year wait for the Premier League title, as they trail leaders Leicester City by 11 points with a game in hand.

"I have no doubt because I am committed. When I do something, I do it 100 per cent. I'm always committed to give my best as long as I am at the club... That's all I focus on," Wenger told British media when asked if he would be Arsenal manager next season.

"What is the most important is that I give my best every day... I don't worry too much about all the rest, what people say. My future is my future. I don't master that more than you."

Wenger, who has a year left on his contract, will hope his side can pick up back-to-back league victories for the first time since mid-February when they host Watford on Saturday.

