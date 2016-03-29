Three into two won't go in Champions League race
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.
Arsene Wenger has "no doubt" he will still be the manager of Arsenal next season despite pressure from the club's supporters to end his 20-year stay with the north London side.
A run of just two wins from their last nine games in all competitions has seen the Gunners knocked out of the Champions League last-16 for a sixth successive season and exit the FA Cup in the quarter-final, losing to Watford at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal's dismal form has severely dented their hopes of ending their 12-year wait for the Premier League title, as they trail leaders Leicester City by 11 points with a game in hand.
"I have no doubt because I am committed. When I do something, I do it 100 per cent. I'm always committed to give my best as long as I am at the club... That's all I focus on," Wenger told British media when asked if he would be Arsenal manager next season.
"What is the most important is that I give my best every day... I don't worry too much about all the rest, what people say. My future is my future. I don't master that more than you."
Wenger, who has a year left on his contract, will hope his side can pick up back-to-back league victories for the first time since mid-February when they host Watford on Saturday.
MELBOURNE The Australian cricket board faces an uphill battle to convince players to jettison a revenue-sharing model that has underpinned the game's development for 20 years, according to former union boss Tim May, who brokered the landmark deal in 1997.