LONDON Arsenal must guard against complacency against dark horses FC Basel in their Champions League clash, manager Arsene Wenger said, as the Premier League side look to secure their first victory in the competition this season.

The Swiss champions, who drew 1-1 against Ludogorets in their opening group fixture, have tasted defeat just once in 10 Champions League matches against English teams, and are unbeaten in 12 games this season.

However, Arsenal have triumphed in all four previous encounters against Swiss opponents, conceding just one goal, and will look to carry forward the momentum from their 3-0 win against Premier League rivals Chelsea when they host Basel on Wednesday -- the first time the sides have met in a competitive fixture.

"They have beaten everybody in England - Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool," Wenger told reporters on Tuesday. "They have strong results in Europe."

Arsenal, who are attempting to reach the round of 16 for the 17th time in a row, began their group-stage campaign with a 1-1 draw against French champions Paris St Germain.

But midfielder Francis Coquelin will not be involved. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks following a knee injury, Wenger confirmed.

Coquelin was forced off in the first half of Arsenal's win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Frenchman missed around two months of last season with a knee injury, but Wenger played down fears of a recurrence.

"Francis Coquelin is out for the game tomorrow - it should be a short-term injury. The scan was quite positive and I think it will be three weeks out." he said.

Wenger added that striker Olivier Giroud, who was sent off against PSG, is a doubt for the league game at Burnley this weekend.

"He is not available. He is suspended because he was sent off at PSG," he said. "He is a doubt for Sunday. We will see."

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond, Neville Dalton)