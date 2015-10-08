Oct 8 Santi Cazorla's future at Arsenal lies in the centre of the pitch due to his vision and ability to use both feet, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Cazorla has quietly emerged as a creative hub for Wenger's side, racking up 32 assists in the Premier League, more than any other player since he joined the Gunners in the summer of 2012 from Spanish side Malaga.

The Spain international has received plaudits since his arrival on English shores and Wenger, who played him on the flanks upon the arrival of club's record signing Mesut Ozil two years ago, also says Cazorla's experience will be vital in a central role.

"Yes (his permanent role will be in the middle). He's at an age where he has experience and where it's a bit more difficult on the flanks. His technical quality, vision and experience are very important central," Wenger, who currently deploys Cazorla as a deep-lying playmaker, told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

Wenger admitted he had his doubts over whether a diminutive Cazorla will be able to handle the physical demands of English football, but said the Spaniard's technical quality convinced him he was a gamble worth taking.

"You could question whether he was physically equipped to play in the tough Premier League. It's true that I had that doubt, but his quality was so big that I was ready to take that gamble," the 65-year-old Frenchman said.

"His technical quality, his right foot, left foot, his availability, his vision and the quality of his passing made me go for it. He's a fantastic example that no matter how tall you are, it's about how good you are," he added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)