Jan 14 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny will need to adapt to the challenges of playing in the Premier League if he is to succeed at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said.

Elneny completed the switch from Swiss champions FC Basel on Thursday after making over 90 league appearances and winning three consecutive Super League titles with the club.

However, Wenger said he felt that the 23-year-old's experience in the Champions League and Europa League competitions will help him settle at the club.

"Where he needs to adapt is to the challenges, the force needed in the Premier League to survive," Wenger told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"I think that could demand a little bit of adaptation. But overall I think he has all the attributes to do well. He is 23 years old and has already got Champions League, Europa League and Swiss League experience.

"He is a player who is adaptable in midfield. Overall I believe he will be a good addition to the squad."

Arsenal, who are on top of the table with 43 points from 21 games, ahead of Leicester City on goal difference, travel to Stoke City on Sunday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)