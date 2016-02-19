(Adds comments from both managers' news conferences)

Feb 19 Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will get a chance to impress in Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round clash against second-tier side Hull City, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Having made his only appearance for the club in the FA Cup fourth-round victory over Burnley in January, the Egypt international, who joined the club from Swiss side FC Basel last month, is still waiting to make his Premier League debut.

"Elneny is fit. He is one of the players who could get a run (out) there. He's adapting at the moment and I think he's there now," Wenger told the club website (www.arsenal.com). "We'll certainly see him against Hull. He has a chance to start."

Wenger told reporters on Friday that striker Danny Welbeck, who scored a last-minute winner in Sunday's 2-1 league victory over Leicester City, might start for the first time following his 10-month injury spell on Saturday.

Defender Laurent Koscielny should be fit, while second-choice goalkeeper David Ospina will start against Hull.

Meanwhile, Hull manager Steve Bruce said he is likely to rest players for Saturday's clash as they aim to make an immediate return to England's top-flight after they were relegated last season.

"It's a ridiculous schedule so it's going to stretch us to the limit with the squad we've got. We've got big games coming up thick and fast," Bruce told reporters on Friday.

"It's a ridiculous schedule so it's going to stretch us to the limit with the squad we've got. We've got big games coming up thick and fast," Bruce told reporters on Friday.

"The FA Cup is the FA Cup ... but our prime target has got to be on returning back to the Premier League."