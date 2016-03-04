March 4 Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will be out for three to four weeks with the calf injury he picked up in Wednesday's Premier League defeat by Swansea City, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Cech injured himself while running back to his own penalty area after coming up for a corner in the last minute of the 2-1 loss, which left Arsenal in third place, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur and six adrift of leaders Leicester City.

The goalkeeper will miss Saturday's North London derby at Tottenham Hotspur as well as the FA Cup replay against Hull City, Premier League games against West Bromwich Albion and Everton, and the second-leg tie in the last 16 of the Champions League against Barcelona.

He will be replaced by reserve keeper David Ospina, Wenger told a news conference on Friday.

Centre back Laurent Koscielny will also miss the game against Spurs with a minor calf injury and is doubtful for Tuesday's trip to Hull but is likely to return in time to face West Brom on March 12, Wenger said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)