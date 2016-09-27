UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
Sept 27 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has allayed fears that Francis Coquelin could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, describing the midfielder's knee injury as "short-term".
Coquelin was forced off in the first half of Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Frenchman missed around two months of last season with a knee injury, but Wenger played down fears of a recurrence ahead of Arsenal's Champions League match against Basel on Wednesday.
"Francis Coquelin is out for the game tomorrow - it should be a short-term injury. The scan was quite positive," Wenger told reporters on Tuesday.
Arsenal drew 1-1 with Paris St Germain in their opening Group A game. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)