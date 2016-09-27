Sept 27 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has allayed fears that Francis Coquelin could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, describing the midfielder's knee injury as "short-term".

Coquelin was forced off in the first half of Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Frenchman missed around two months of last season with a knee injury, but Wenger played down fears of a recurrence ahead of Arsenal's Champions League match against Basel on Wednesday.

"Francis Coquelin is out for the game tomorrow - it should be a short-term injury. The scan was quite positive," Wenger told reporters on Tuesday.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Paris St Germain in their opening Group A game. (Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)