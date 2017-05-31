LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal to 2019 with no break clause included in it, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Premier League club, which was expected to issue a statement later in the day, could not be contacted immediately.

The BBC said neither Arsenal nor Wenger, 67, saw it as necessarily the Frenchman's last contract with the North London club.

Arsenal finished fifth in the league this year, the first time they have finished outside the top four since Wenger took over at the club in 1996, and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Wenger's future has been the source of speculation for months.

