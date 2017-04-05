* Arsenal beat struggling West ham United 3-0

* Mesut Ozil opened the scoring with a curler after 58 minutes

* Theo Walcott doubled the home side's lead 10 minutes later

* Substitute Olivier Giroud sealed the win with a sublime third

* The defeat was free-falling West Ham's fifth in a row

* Arsenal visit Crystal Palace next, West Ham host Swansea City

ARSENAL 3 WEST HAM UNITED 0

April 5 Arsenal re-ignited their stuttering top-four challenge, climbing above Manchester United into fifth place, with a 3-0 home victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Rumours of a fan protest were well founded with many empty seats visible during an otherwise uneventful first hour which yielded few chances before Mesut Ozil curled in a 58th-minute opener.

Theo Walcott doubled the Gunners' advantage, finishing a slick passing move with a close-range finish 10 minutes later, before Olivier Giroud came off the bench and scored a sublime third to seal his side's second win in seven games.

Arsenal have 54 points from 29 games, while West Ham, who suffered a fifth straight loss, are 15th with 33 from 31.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)