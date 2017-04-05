Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
* Arsenal beat struggling West ham United 3-0
* Mesut Ozil opened the scoring with a curler after 58 minutes
* Theo Walcott doubled the home side's lead 10 minutes later
* Substitute Olivier Giroud sealed the win with a sublime third
* The defeat was free-falling West Ham's fifth in a row
* Arsenal visit Crystal Palace next, West Ham host Swansea City
ARSENAL 3 WEST HAM UNITED 0
April 5 Arsenal re-ignited their stuttering top-four challenge, climbing above Manchester United into fifth place, with a 3-0 home victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Rumours of a fan protest were well founded with many empty seats visible during an otherwise uneventful first hour which yielded few chances before Mesut Ozil curled in a 58th-minute opener.
Theo Walcott doubled the Gunners' advantage, finishing a slick passing move with a close-range finish 10 minutes later, before Olivier Giroud came off the bench and scored a sublime third to seal his side's second win in seven games.
Arsenal have 54 points from 29 games, while West Ham, who suffered a fifth straight loss, are 15th with 33 from 31.
