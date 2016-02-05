Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has admitted that he often finds it difficult to remain positive in his constant battle against the injury problems that have hampered his club and international career.

The England international has been plagued by ankle and foot problems since he made his Arsenal debut as a 16-year-old and has only once played more than 25 Premier League games in a season.

The 24-year-old broke his calf bone in pre-season training in August and after undergoing surgery in September, has yet to play for the FA Cup winners during this campaign.

"(My recovery is) going well. I'm back on the pitch and I'm just trying to build my fitness up because everyone knows how tough it is to play in the Premier League," Wilshere told the club's website (www.arsenal.com).

"I'm working on it and I'm slowly getting there. Sometimes it's been difficult to stay positive, especially after the injuries that I've had, which have been frustrating.

"But as the injury goes, you get closer to full fitness and you see the light at the end of the tunnel, then you start to think about coming back and getting involved in the team."

The Gunners are fourth in the league, five points behind table-topping Leicester City after 24 games.

The surprise league leaders travel to second-placed Manchester City on Saturday, giving Arsenal a chance to make up ground on Claudio Ranieri's side when they visit relegation-threatened Bournemouth a day later.

