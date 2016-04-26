Football Soccer - Sunderland v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Stadium of Light - 24/4/16Arsenal's Jack Wilshere applauds fans after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

Injury-plagued Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has set his sights on making the 23-man England squad that will be flying to France for the European Championships this summer.

The 24-year-old had been missing in action for 11 months after undergoing surgery in September for a fractured left tibia, an injury he sustained in pre-season training.

Despite playing just seven minutes of football for Arsenal so far this season, Wilshere is tipped to make Roy Hodgson's squad, having played a crucial role in the qualifiers.

"What really matters is playing for the first team and getting back on the pitch," Wilshere told British media.

"It's a big week for me in training, getting fitter and sharper. Hopefully next weekend I can get some more game time and go from there.

"I'm not saying that I'm there yet, this is just another step on my way to full recovery. There's a few games left and after that, hopefully I'll go away with England to the Euros. It's an exciting time."

England face Russia, Slovakia and Wales in Group B of the 24-team tournament that starts on June 10.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)