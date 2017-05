May 25 Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on their website (www.arsenal.com) on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Xhaka, who has 41 caps, played 36 times for the Bundesliga club and captained them to fourth place last season. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)