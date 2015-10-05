LONDON Arsene Wenger celebrated the 19th anniversary of his arrival as Arsenal manager with a stunning 3-0 victory over Manchester United that reinforced his belief that they can launch a serious challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Wenger became Arsenal manager in October, 1996 and although the week of his anniversary began badly when they lost to Olympiakos Piraeus in the Champions League, he had plenty to smile about on Sunday.

The victory, their first over United in the League since May 2011 and the biggest league win over them for 17 years, lifted Arsenal into second place in the table, above United on goal difference and two points behind leaders Manchester City after eight games.

Arsenal have not won the title since their "invincible season" of 2003-04 when they went through the league campaign unbeaten.

"We beat Leicester 5-2 last week and have now beaten United so we have scored eight goals in two games against two big opponents and everyone played very well today," Wenger told reporters.

"To win in a big game is always a statement as far as the title race is concerned. We are in it. We are two points off the leaders Manchester City so I hope that result today gives us the belief and ambition we need."

Arsenal dazzled United from the start, racing into a 2-0 lead after seven minutes with strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. Sanchez wrapped up the points up with Arsenal's third and his second in the 19th minute.

VAN GAAL AMAZED

United manager Louis van Gaal, whose team started the weekend in first place and ended it third, said he was "amazed" by what he witnessed.

"I did not expect that, we did not have the will to win. We were top of the league so I was surprised, maybe amazed is a better word," he said.

"When you give a team like Arsenal so much space, you know that you shall lose. It was amazing for me and very disappointing."

He was also candid enough to say he had no idea why the first 20 minutes of the match unfolded in the way they did.

"It is difficult for me to answer and also for the players as they are all in an emotional moment. We have lost in a way you cannot lose when you are top of the league."

The Dutchman said the defeat had come at the worst possible time with the players away on international duty and not playing in the league again for two weeks.

"The worst thing is, everyone is going away, they are flying today from London Airport and I cannot build up a new situation now to build up their confidence to win their next battle against Everton."

