LONDON, June 12 Arsenal have been charged for allegedly breaching rules relating to soccer agents' regulations, the FA said on Friday.

The charge relates to the Premier League club's signing of young Southampton defender Calum Chambers for around 16 million pounds ($24.8 million) last year.

Agent Alan Middleton has also been charged over breaking the FA's agent regulations relating to the same transfer.

Arsenal have until June 26 to respond.

($1 = 0.6457 pounds) (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)