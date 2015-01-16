Jan 16 Long serving Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been give the royal seal of approval to continue in his post by the man seeking to head soccer's world governing body.

Jordanian Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, who put forward his candidacy to take on Sepp Blatter for the role of FIFA president earlier this month, backed the Frenchman to add more trophies after breaking a nine-year drought with the FA Cup win in May.

"As a team manager he is one of the best around the world, honestly," the Arsenal fan told Australia's SBS on Friday.

"What's he's done, especially when he first came in how he changed and brought in the atmosphere of Arsenal was amazing and I think he'll continue to do so."

The Frenchman, who signed a three-year contract extension after the FA Cup win, splits opinion like no other manager in the English Premier League. 'Wenger in or Wenger out' routinely the first question asked of Arsenal fans.

Some argue his return of one FA Cup win in nine seasons is not good enough, while others praise his ability to finish in the league's top four for 18 successive seasons.

Both parties are united in their longing for a return to his early success where he won three league titles and four FA Cups in his first nine years after taking charge in 1996.

The 39-year-old Ali, who said he also supported Argentina having grown up watching the Diego Maradona-inspired World Cup winning side of 1986, praised Wenger's commitment through the financially lean years preceding last year's FA Cup win.

"His loyalty to the club is something that I respect a lot," the Jordanian Football Association President said.

"It's not a matter of going from one club to another, he has a true loyalty to Arsenal and that's a little bit of the football we knew from growing up. It's a nice thing.

"I wish him the best of luck and always support the Gunners." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John O'Brien)