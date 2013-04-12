Arsenal forward Andrei Arshavin is likely to leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of this season, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.

"I don't think he will stay here because he doesn't play enough," Wenger told a news conference.

The Russian, who joined the north Londoners in early 2009 after shining for his country at Euro 2008, enjoyed a bright start to his time at the club including scoring four goals against Liverpool at Anfield but has seen little action of late.

He has also been overlooked by Russia coach Fabio Capello in recent times and media reports have questioned whether he still has the desire to play.

Wenger defended Arshavin from his critics.

"I must say that publicly I would like to give him credit, because he is working absolutely every session at 100 percent commitment," said the Frenchman, whose fifth-placed side host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

"He is an example to everybody, because he has been questioned about his commitment many times. If you saw him every day you would respect him for what he is doing on a daily basis. It is absolutely fantastic."

