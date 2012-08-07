MADRID Aug 7 Arsenal signed Malaga's Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Arsenal Football Club is delighted to announce that Spain international Santi Cazorla has joined the Club on a long-term contract," Arsenal said on their website (www.arsenal.com).

"Santi Cazorla ...joins Arsenal for an undisclosed fee from Malaga," they added.

Malaga also confirmed the deal on their website (www.malagacf.com). (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)